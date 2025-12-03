Dollar Tree logo on exterior of building
December 3, 2025 1:23 AM 2 min read

Dollar Tree, CrowdStrike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.5% to $109.49 in after-hours trading.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and raised its full-year guidance. CrowdStrike reported third-quarter revenue slightly above $1.23 billion, beating analyst estimates of approximately $1.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating estimates of 94 cents per share. CrowdStrike shares fell 3% to $500.96 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) to post a quarterly loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $4.60 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Macy’s shares rose 1.8% to $23.12 in after-hours trading.

  • Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) posted in-line earnings for the third quarter, but issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance below the analyst estimate. Box expects its fiscal 2026 EPS to be more than $1.28, versus the $1.31 estimate, and expects its fiscal 2026 revenue to be more than $1.18 billion, versus the $1.18 billion estimate. Box shares dipped 6.1% to $28.34 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion after the closing bell. Salesforce shares rose 0.6% to $236.00 in after-hours trading.

