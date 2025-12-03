Dollar Tree, CrowdStrike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.5% to $109.49 in after-hours trading.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) posted in-line earnings for the third quarter, but issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance below the analyst estimate. Box expects its fiscal 2026 EPS to be more than $1.28, versus the $1.31 estimate, and expects its fiscal 2026 revenue to be more than $1.18 billion, versus the $1.18 billion estimate. Box shares dipped 6.1% to $28.34 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock