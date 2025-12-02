Why Falcon's Beyond Stock Is Jumping Today

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) traded higher on Tuesday after the company announced its placement on the preliminary list for possible inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index.

FTSE Russell published the initial roster on Nov. 19, ahead of its annual reconstitution after market close on Dec. 22.

The addition would expand Falcon’s market visibility and signal stronger institutional interest in its long-term strategy.

Also Read: Sanofi Asthma Drug Misses Primary Goal, Plans For Pivotal Study

Company Reacts To Potential Index Inclusion

Falcon’s said the recognition underscores its ongoing expansion within experiential entertainment and related technology initiatives.

CEO Cecil D. Magpuri called the milestone an important validation of the firm’s growth plans.

He noted that index eligibility could broaden the investor base and support improved liquidity.

Membership in the Russell 2000 Index lasts one year and updates each June during FTSE Russell’s rebalancing.

The indexes serve as benchmarks for institutional managers and guide capital flows into small-cap companies across several sectors.

Quarterly Results Highlight Revenue Growth

Falcon’s released third-quarter results on Nov. 14. The company reported a net loss of 13 cents per share. Revenue reached $4.05 million, rising sharply from $2.07 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA loss reached $7.7 million, widening from a $1.6 million loss last year.

The company attributed the change to increased losses from equity investments, integration costs from the OES acquisition and reduced foreign exchange gains due to loan settlements with a Spanish subsidiary.

Falcon’s said equity method investment losses increased by $4 million. Operating losses expanded by $1.2 million as the OES integration progressed. The company also recorded a $0.9 million reduction in foreign exchange gains compared with the prior period.

According to Benzinga Pro, FBYD stock has gained over 165% in the past year.

FBYD Price Action: Falcon’s shares are trading higher by 19.74% to $20.68 at publication on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock