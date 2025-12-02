Dan Ives' Eightco Holdings Is Ripe For A Buy As Value Ranking Jumps Amid Worldcoin Treasury Momentum

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS) , the company chaired by tech bull Dan Ives, which pivoted into the world's first corporate Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy, is flashing as one of the market's attractive value opportunities, according to the latest Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings report.

ORBS Value Rankings Surge

The stock's value percentile has rocketed from an ultra-low 13.43 on Nov. 17 to 47.39 in the most recent scan — a 33.96-point surge that ranks among the largest value improvements across all tracked equities.

The leap pushes ORBS close to the median valuation level despite the shares already delivering approximately 90.44% returns over the past six months from their post-private-placement base.

The stock maintains a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term. Additional performance details are available here.

Market Pricing In Worldcoin Treasury Strategy?

The dramatic re-rating comes as the market appears to finally price in Eightco's $270 million war chest, primarily earmarked for WLD accumulation.

Also factoring strategic backing from Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BMNR) , and its growing role as an enterprise-grade Proof-of-Human authentication layer in an AI-driven world.

What Does Value Ranking Mean?

Benzinga's composite value score, which compares price to assets, earnings, sales, and cash flow relative to peers, now places ORBS in the 47th percentile — a sharp reversal from its prior overvaluation territory.

Despite a 90.44% six-month jump, the stock has declined by 39.06% over the last month. However, it was up 29.50% year-to-date and 37.04% over the year.

The stock was trading 1.16% higher in premarket on Tuesday.

