This Little-Known eBay Competitor Is Starting To Heat Up: Momentum Score Spikes

A little-known e-commerce company with a business model that is loosely similar to that of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is starting to see strong Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

The company in question is Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) , which offers crucial surplus asset management services for the broader e-commerce and retail industry through a network of its popular owned and operated online marketplaces.

eBay Competitor Sees Momentum Scores Spike

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is calculated based on a stock’s price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against all other stocks.

A surge in a stock’s Momentum score is often indicative of renewed momentum or strong volumes, often a result of a fundamental or news-based catalyst.

1. Liquidity Services Inc.

Maryland-based Liquidity Services has seen its Momentum scores in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings surge from 24.14 to 76.57 in a little over a week.

This comes following the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings last month, which led the stock to pop by 13.35% soon after, with the momentum continuing to build throughout the following week, with the stock now up 24.64% over the past month.

The stock scores high on Momentum and Quality in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

