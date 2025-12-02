This Little-Known eBay Competitor Is Starting To Heat Up: Momentum Score Spikes

A little-known e-commerce company with a business model that is loosely similar to that of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is starting to see strong Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.
The company in question is Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT), which offers crucial surplus asset management services for the broader e-commerce and retail industry through a network of its popular owned and operated online marketplaces.
eBay Competitor Sees Momentum Scores Spike
The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is calculated based on a stock’s price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against all other stocks.
A surge in a stock’s Momentum score is often indicative of renewed momentum or strong volumes, often a result of a fundamental or news-based catalyst.
1. Liquidity Services Inc.
Maryland-based Liquidity Services has seen its Momentum scores in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings surge from 24.14 to 76.57 in a little over a week.
This comes following the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings last month, which led the stock to pop by 13.35% soon after, with the momentum continuing to build throughout the following week, with the stock now up 24.64% over the past month.
The stock scores high on Momentum and Quality in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.
Photo courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com
