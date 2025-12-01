History Says These 7 S&P 500 Stocks Often Rally In December

The calendar flipped to December today with investors hoping one of the market's most reliable month delivers again.

The S&P 500 has averaged a 1.4% gain in December since 1950, with the index finishing higher 73% of the time and boasting the strongest winning rate of any month.

In an emailed note sent Monday, Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial, indicated that the index usually "hovers near the flatline during the first half, with upward momentum building around the 11th trading day of the month."

When December is positive, the average gain is a robust 2.9%. This compares to an average loss of 2.6% in negative years.

Those seasonal currents matter for several S&P 500 stocks that tend to shine as the year closes. Here's a look at seven names with decades of historical upside during the full December month.

Which Stocks Show The Strongest Seasonal Edge In December?

Looking at S&P 500’s stocks showing the strongest and most consistent gains in December, cruise operators dominate the top of the seasonality list.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has logged a 5.4% average December gain over the last 30 years. December stands as its best month, with a 67% winning rate. Its strongest December came in 1998, when shares soared 39.1%. The worst was 2022, with an 18.8% drop.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shows similar momentum. The stock has delivered a 4.4% average December gain over 30 years, its second-best month after November. It has a 57% winning rate. Its best showing came in 2008 with a 46% jump, while its worst was a 23% decline in 2002.

Some tech hardware companies also show powerful December trends.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) clocks a 4.66% average December gain over 30 years, with a 67% winning rate. December trails only January and November for the stock's best months. The standout year was 2001, when it surged 33.1%. The low point was a 25% drop in 2000. The stock has skyrocketed 251.7% this year.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has gained an average 4.2% in December since 2002. December is its strongest month after November, with a 64% winning rate. Its best December arrived in 2012 with a 21.2% gain. Its worst came this year, with a 14.8% slide.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) enjoys its best month of the year in December. Over 30 years, it has posted a 4.1% average gain with a 60% winning rate. Its best December was 2008 with a 39.79% rally. Its worst was last year with a 14.19% decline. Shares are down 0.3% year to date.

Within pharma, Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) averages a 3.1% December gain over 30 years. December ranks as its third-best month after June and November. Its best December came in 2008 with a 17.9% rise, while its worst was a 7.3% drop in 1999.

Do Banks Participate In December Positive Seasonality?

Two major financials have shown reliable year-end gains. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) has averaged a 3% December gain since 1999. December ranks as its third-best month after October and July. Its best performance came in 2000, with a 30.2% surge. Its worst was a 13.7% drop in 2002.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posts a 2.5% average December gain over 30 years. December is its second-best month after October, with a 57% winning rate. Its best run occurred in 2000 with a 23.2% jump, while its worst was a 5.4% drop in 1996.

Stock Name December Average Gain Winning Rate YTD Gain/Loss (Dec. 1, 2025) Carnival Corp. 5.4% 67% +2.39% Western Digital Corp. 4.66% 67% +251.7% Royal Caribbean Cruises 4.4% 57% +16.2% Seagate Technology 4.2% 64% +215% Mohawk Industries 4.1% 60% -0.3% Eli Lilly 3.1% 57% +35.8% Goldman Sachs Group 3% 62% +41% JPMorgan Chase 2.5% 57% +28.8%

Loading... Loading...

Read now:

Image: Shutterstock