Wall Street kicked off December with stocks slightly easing after a strong late-November rally, as rising global bond yields and sharp moves in commodities and crypto set a more cautious tone for equity traders.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were 0.1% lower by midday in New York. The Dow slipped 0.4% as investors took profits after the strongest week in six months.

Energy stocks led gains, supported by crude prices rebounding toward $60 a barrel, as optimism for a Ukraine-Russia peace deal eroded further.

Yields across sovereign bonds soared. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped seven basis points to 4.08%, extending a rebound that began last week. But the most dramatic move came from Japan: the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds surged to 1.90%, its highest level since July 2008, following a 25 basis-point rise over just five sessions.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Monday the central bank would evaluate the "pros and cons" of raising rates at its December meeting, marking the clearest signal yet that a policy shift could be imminent.

The U.S. dollar index dropped for a fifth straight session, as markets priced in nearly full odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut at the upcoming Dec. 10 meeting. A stronger Japanese yen, buoyed by rising domestic yields, also contributed to dollar softness.

Meanwhile, silver continues its incredible bull run. Silver prices surged past $58 per ounce, hitting fresh record highs and notching a staggering year-to-date gain of over 100%, making 2025 its best year since 1979, amid continued fears over supply shortages.

In contrast, cryptocurrencies continued to spiral downward. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped over 6% to $85,000, compounding year-to-date losses to nearly 9% and dragging down crypto-linked equities.

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) , the world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, slashed its 2025 earnings guidance and announced a share sale to build a $1.44 billion U.S. dollar reserve.

The company led by Michael Saylor said it now expects full-year results to range from a $5.5 billion loss to a $6.3 billion profit, or between a $17 loss and $19 profit per share — a stark downgrade from its October forecast of $24 billion in profits, or $80 per share.

Shares tumbled by 10%, pushing the drawdown from early October to over 50%.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day chg % S&P 500 6,840.41 -0.1% Nasdaq 100 25,423.83 -0.1% Dow Jones 47,520.23 -0.4% Russell 2000 2,483.63 -0.7% Updated by 12:45 p.m. ET

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) eased 0.1% to $627.72.

(NYSE:VOO) eased 0.1% to $627.72. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.4% lower to $475.30.

(NYSE:DIA) inched 0.4% lower to $475.30. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) flattened at $619.27

(NASDAQ:QQQ) flattened at $619.27 The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) fell 0.7% to $247.13.

(NYSE:IWM) fell 0.7% to $247.13. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) outperformed, up 1%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) lagged, down 2.1%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers On Monday

Name Chg % Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) 9.56% Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) 9.04% Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) 8.69% Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) 6.71% Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) 5.97%

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Losers On Monday

Name Chg % Strategy Inc –10.18% Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) –6.31% Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) –6.12% Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) –5.41% Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) –5.39%

