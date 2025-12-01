MongoDB, Vestis And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $591.52 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. MongoDB shares rose 1.9% to close at $332.37 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Vestis Corp . (NYSE:VSTS) to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $678.30 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Vestis shares rose 0.6% to close at $6.48 on Friday.

. (NYSE:VSTS) to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $678.30 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Vestis shares rose 0.6% to close at $6.48 on Friday. Globus Maritime Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBS) posted earnings of 4 cents per share for the third quarter, compared to market estimates of a loss of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $12.596 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.500 million. Globus Maritime shares gained 2.3% to close at $1.37 on Friday.

Before the opening bell, Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE:HAFN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share on revenue of $252.60 million. Hafnia shares rose 0.5% to close at $5.99 on Friday.

Analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $234.92 million after the closing bell. Credo Technology shares jumped 8.3% to close at $177.60 on Friday.

