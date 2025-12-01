MongoDB logo on a smartphone
December 1, 2025 2:40 AM 2 min read

MongoDB, Vestis And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $591.52 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. MongoDB shares rose 1.9% to close at $332.37 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Vestis Corp. (NYSE:VSTS) to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $678.30 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Vestis shares rose 0.6% to close at $6.48 on Friday.
  • Globus Maritime Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBS) posted earnings of 4 cents per share for the third quarter, compared to market estimates of a loss of 12 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $12.596 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.500 million. Globus Maritime shares gained 2.3% to close at $1.37 on Friday.

  • Before the opening bell, Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE:HAFN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share on revenue of $252.60 million. Hafnia shares rose 0.5% to close at $5.99 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $234.92 million after the closing bell. Credo Technology shares jumped 8.3% to close at $177.60  on Friday.

Photo courtesy: T Schneider / Shutterstock

