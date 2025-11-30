BitMine, Rocket Companies, And Symbotic Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Nov. 24-Nov. 28): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) gained 56.57% this week. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Also, Barclays raised the price forecast from $38 to $41.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gained 30.22% this week. Multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) gained 27.52% this week. Shares of precious metals stocks traded higher after Fed Governor Waller called for a rate cut in December.
- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:BMNR) gained 27.78% this week. The firm has added another $44 million in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), landing fresh on-chain buys as Tom Lee doubles down on his call for ETH to hit $7,000 to $9,000 by early 2026.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) gained 26.58% this week.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) gained 24.86% this week. Shares of precious metals stocks rose this week amid a surge in gold and silver prices.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) gained 19.21% this week, propelled by a shift in Federal Reserve expectations.
- Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) gained 23.97% this week.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company (NYSE:HMY) gained 17.30% this week.
- Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) gained 22.06% this week. Shares of companies within the broader tech sector traded higher amid the overall market strength. The sector may be experiencing momentum in reaction to Dell Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:DELL) third-quarter earnings and strong guidance.
CDECoeur Mining Inc
$17.380.64%
CLSCelestica Inc
$344.00-0.12%
COHRCoherent Corp
$164.600.21%
HLHecla Mining Co
$16.900.48%
HMYHarmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
$19.66-0.01%
LITELumentum Holdings Inc
$326.500.41%
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$45.55-0.26%
RKTRocket Companies Inc
$19.90-0.40%
SYMSymbotic Inc
$84.130.43%
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3033.531.45%
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$133.29-0.04%
