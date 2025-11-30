Oracle
November 30, 2025 9:01 AM 2 min read

Burlington Stores, Oracle, Nutanix Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Nov. 24-Nov. 28): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) fell 18.06% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Additionally, the company has lowered its 2026 sales guidance below expectations. Multiple analysts cut their price forecasts on the stock.
  2. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) decreased 3.79% this week. Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintains a Buy rating for Veeva Systems and lowers the price forecast from $349 to $319.
  3. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) fell 11.09% this week after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. The company announced that its traffic to stores fell significantly after the back-to-school period.
  4. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) decreased 9.53% this week after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Neutral rating, lowering the price forecast from $325 to $310.
  5. Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) slumped 5.14% this week.
  6. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) decreased 2.58% this week. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintains a Neutral rating, lowering the price forecast from $300 to $200.
  7. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) fell 2.31% this week.
  8. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) decreased 1.77% this week. Last week, Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price forecast at $143.
  9. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) decreased 2.75% this week. The company said it expects a pre-tax annual tariff hit of about $1.2 billion. Evercore ISI Group analyst David Raso lowered the price forecast from $487 to $458.
  10. BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) decreased 1.28% this week. The firm said it receives U.S. FDA priority review for Sonrotoclax in relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after BTK Inhibitor therapy.
