Burlington Stores, Oracle, Nutanix Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Nov. 24-Nov. 28): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) fell 18.06% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Additionally, the company has lowered its 2026 sales guidance below expectations. Multiple analysts cut their price forecasts on the stock.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) decreased 3.79% this week. Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintains a Buy rating for Veeva Systems and lowers the price forecast from $349 to $319.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) fell 11.09% this week after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. The company announced that its traffic to stores fell significantly after the back-to-school period.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) decreased 9.53% this week after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Neutral rating, lowering the price forecast from $325 to $310.
- Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) slumped 5.14% this week.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) decreased 2.58% this week. DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintains a Neutral rating, lowering the price forecast from $300 to $200.
- Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) fell 2.31% this week.
- AECOM (NYSE:ACM) decreased 1.77% this week. Last week, Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price forecast at $143.
- Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) decreased 2.75% this week. The company said it expects a pre-tax annual tariff hit of about $1.2 billion. Evercore ISI Group analyst David Raso lowered the price forecast from $487 to $458.
- BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) decreased 1.28% this week. The firm said it receives U.S. FDA priority review for Sonrotoclax in relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma after BTK Inhibitor therapy.
