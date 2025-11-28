Aurora Mobile Partners With Fenbeitong On Enterprise Messaging

Aurora Mobile Ltd.- ADR (NASDAQ:JG) shares are up slightly on Friday as the company revealed a new enterprise partnership in China.

The Beijing-based company confirmed a new technology integration with Beijing Fenbeitong Technology, a leading digital expense management provider for Chinese enterprises.

The collaboration connects Aurora's intelligent messaging solution, JPush, with Fenbeitong's core financial management platform.

The goal is faster user communication and stronger engagement across corporate expense workflows.

Solving Notification Challenges

Fenbeitong faced delivery failures and delays with older message systems. By adopting JPush, the company built a more stable notification channel for reimbursements, policy updates and real-time spending alerts.

JPush supports Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, Web and QuickApp environments. It also connects with Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and Apple notification systems, ensuring wide device compatibility.

Aurora said its infrastructure handles tens of billions of daily visits. The architecture supports high traffic loads common in corporate reimbursement systems and employee-facing enterprise applications.

Smarter User Segmentation

The system enables Fenbeitong to deliver targeted messages through tag and role-based functions. Finance staff receive approval prompts, while employees receive spending alerts and policy reminders.

Aurora confirmed that JPush passed testing by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. The system also connects to national software compliance monitoring infrastructure.

Strategic Value

Aurora said the integration strengthens Fenbeitong's user engagement and retention. It also positions JPush as a core messaging engine for enterprise software systems across China.

Aurora stated that both companies will explore new applications in user growth and precision engagement. These fields include enterprise workflow automation and intelligent financial operations.

JG Price Action: JG shares are trading up by 0.15% to $6.60 at publication on Friday.

