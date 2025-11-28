What's Going On With Li Auto Stock Today?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shares traded modestly higher in early Friday action as investors reacted to its push beyond vehicles into wearable AI.

The company confirmed it will introduce its first artificial intelligence glasses, called Livis, on December 3 during an evening launch event in Beijing, reports CnEV Post.

AI Wearables Expansion

The glasses allow users to carry Li Auto's voice assistant, Lixiang Tongxue, through a lightweight wearable device.

Also Read: Nio Enters Thailand With Thonburi Partnership

The assistant runs on the company's Mind GPT system and answers everyday questions, supports creative tasks, and includes a "Children Mode" for younger users.

Founder and CEO Li Xiang previewed the device earlier this week in a video, describing Livis as the company's most advanced AI accessory so far, CnEV Post adds.

He also said the company is evaluating an AI-powered speaker to further expand its ecosystem for car owners and families.

The Livis name echoes the fictional assistant Jarvis from Marvel's Iron Man universe, signaling Li Auto's ambition to create a widely used personal AI companion for daily life.

Financial Struggles Continue

The product launch arrives as Li Auto faces continued pressure from weak vehicle demand and rising costs.

Recently, the company reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of 27.4 billion yuan, down 36.2% year over year. That equaled about $3.80 billion and slightly exceeded analyst projections.

Auto revenue declined 37.4% to roughly $3.6 billion as deliveries fell sharply. The automaker shipped 93,211 vehicles during the quarter, down from 152,831 in the same period last year.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Li Auto projects revenue between 26.5 billion and 29.2 billion yuan. That implies a year-over-year decline of 40.1% to 34.2%. The midpoint remains far below analyst expectations of $5.22 billion.

Management expects vehicle deliveries between 100,000 and 110,000 units next quarter. This would still represent a decline of more than 30% compared with last year.

Li Auto continues to face intense competition from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) as China's EV market slows and pricing pressure remains elevated.

Price Action: LI shares are trading higher by 0.27% to $18.48 premarket at last check Friday.

Image: Shutterstock