Stock Market Today: SPY, QQQ Rise, Commodity Futures Trading Halted Amid Glitch On Black Friday—Apple, Walmart, Security Matters In Focus

U.S. stock futures halted trading on Friday amid a data center glitch, after Wednesday’s advances. However, the benchmark index tracking ETFs were trading higher.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) halted trading on Friday due to a data center glitch. It also impacted trade in US Treasuries and US crude oil.

After the stocks gained for the fourth straight session ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, the markets will be open till 1:00 p.m. ET on Black Friday.

President Donald Trump suggested utilizing tariff revenues to provide relief for low and middle-income taxpayers. During a Thanksgiving video call with service members, he stated that “over the next couple of years,” the U.S. will be “substantially” cutting or even “completely” eliminating the federal income tax.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Friday. The SPY was up 0.30% at $681.70, while the QQQ advanced 0.42% to $616.85, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) tumbled 14.93% in premarket on Friday after it announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TLRY maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) dropped 12.06% after it filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, revealing it reached a settlement agreement last week with Continuation Capital Inc. Under the settlement, Direct Digital will issue up to 50 million Class A common shares to Continuation Capital.

DRCT maintained a weaker price trend over the short, long, and medium terms. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

SMX (Security Matters)

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) surged 74.43% after it presented its molecular identity technology at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference in Dubai on Nov. 24–25.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that SMX maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional information is available here.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rose 0.31% on Black Friday as it promised discounts and exclusive offers this holiday shopping season. The retailer aims to offer an enhanced shopping experience, both online and in stores, with early access for Walmart+ members.

It maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong quality ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Apple

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was up 0.36% on Black Friday with its promotions and discounts running from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, offering customers gift cards with the purchase of eligible products instead of direct discounts.

AAPL maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Cues From Last Session

Utilities, information technology, and materials stocks led the gains on Wednesday, while communication services and health care bucked the trend to close lower.

Broadly, U.S. stocks settled higher, with the Dow Jones index rallying more than 300 points ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 0.82% 23,214.69 S&P 500 0.69% 6,812.61 Dow Jones 0.67% 47,427.12 Russell 2000 0.82% 2,486.12

Insights From Analysts

Scott Wren, Senior Global Market Strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, advises investors to look beyond the alarmist headlines regarding record U.S. consumer debt levels.

While acknowledging that total consumer debt has reached $18.6 trillion, Wren argues that it is crucial to “look under the hood” rather than viewing these absolute numbers in a vacuum.

He points out that the ratio of household debt to disposable income is currently just below 90%, which is near a 25-year low and significantly healthier than the 135% seen just before the Great Financial Crisis.

However, Wren describes the current consumer landscape as “bifurcated.” While high-wage earners continue to spend, lower-income consumers are struggling because their wages have not kept pace with inflation.

Consequently, his team maintains an unfavorable rating on the Consumer Discretionary sector. Despite these mixed signals, his long-term outlook remains optimistic.

Wren projects the economy will be “improving as we move through 2026,” driven by major catalysts such as “Artificial-intelligence (AI) related capital expenditures and deregulation,” along with a boost in spending from tax refunds next spring.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Friday;

November’s Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) will be released by 9:45 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were also halted because of the glitch.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.16% to hover around $4,164.76 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $4,381.6 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.17% higher at the 99.7040 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.37% lower at $91,494.97 per coin.

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday as India’s NIFTY 50, China’s CSI 300, and Japan's Nikkei 225 indices rose, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200, and South Korea's Kospi indices fell. European markets were also mixed in early trade.

