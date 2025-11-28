Dan Ives Says It Is 'Nvidia's World' And 'Everyone Else Is Paying Rent:' Predicts Massive Tech Rally Into 2026

Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives delivered a highly bullish forecast for the technology sector, declaring that the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is firmly cemented in Nvidia Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) growth. He bluntly stated that “At the end of the day, it’s Nvidia’s world, everyone else is paying rent.”

Check out NVDA’s stock price here.

Demand Outstrips Supply 12-to-1

Speaking on Schwab Network’s ‘Watch List,’ Ives predicted that the current tech bull market has significant momentum remaining and will extend well into 2026,

Ives emphasized that despite aggressive efforts from hyperscalers like Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) to develop their own silicon, Nvidia remains the undisputed “Godfather of AI.”

He highlighted a staggering supply-demand imbalance, noting that for every Nvidia chip available, there is demand for twelve.

With Nvidia's inventory reportedly sold out through 2026, Ives argues that doubting the company's dominance is “the wrong move,” regardless of the progress made by competitors like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or Google's TPU program.

AI Party To Continue Till 4:00 A.M.

Dismissing concerns about the Federal Reserve’s rate path, Ives characterized the broader market environment as “risk-on.”

He utilized a colorful metaphor to describe the longevity of the current cycle, stating that if the AI party started at 9 p.m., it is currently only 10:30 p.m., with the festivities expected to continue until 4 a.m.

Consequently, he advised investors to prepare for the S&P 500 to hit 7,000 in the coming weeks.

See Also: Dan Ives Drops His ‘Top 10’ Tech Stocks To Own ‘In The AI Revolution’ — Here Is The Full List

Other ‘Table Pounders’ Apart from NVDA

Beyond Nvidia, Ives identified several “table pounder” opportunities for investors.

He projected that software giant Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) could reach a $1 trillion market cap within two to three years and highlighted Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) , and CrowdStrike Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) as core holdings.

Top Picks On Consumer Front

He also defended the massive capital expenditures by Big Tech, likening the current spending spree to “building Vegas in the desert” or Dubai 25 years ago—necessary infrastructure for a fourth industrial revolution.

On the consumer front, Ives remains steadfast on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , setting an $800 bull case driven by a potential $1 trillion valuation for its autonomous driving business.

He also predicts a consumer AI revolution led by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , forecasting an iPhone 17 supercycle that will keep CEO Tim Cook at the helm for years to come.

NVDA Outperforms Market In 2025

While NVDA shares have risen 30.33% year-to-date, the Nasdaq 100 index has returned 20.32% in the same period. Over the year, Nvidia has gained only 33.19%. On Wednesday, the stock rose 1.37% to $180.26 apiece.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Read Next

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Chung-Hao Lee / Shutterstock

