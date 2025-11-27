Jim Cramer Turns Bullish On Boeing's Comeback, Says He's 'Leaning' Towards 'Monstrous 2026' For BA

TV host Jim Cramer is warming up to a more optimistic view of aeronautics giant Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) , pointing to a potentially robust 2026.

Cramer Expects ‘Monstrous 2026’

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Cramer said he was “starting to lean” towards the aviation giant that has hit a rough patch over the past couple of years, while hinting at a potentially “monstrous 2026” for the company.

Cramer does not specify any reason behind his stance on the company, but this comes amid its steady recovery from the string of crashes, lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny that have been plaguing it in recent years.

Just over the past month alone, the company has unveiled several major orders from airlines and governments, including a $7 billion contract from the U.S. military, and big deals with airlines located in the UAE and Ethiopia, adding to its massive $636 billion order book.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently rolled back some of the limits it imposed after the two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2019.

The change allows Boeing to resume performing its own final safety inspections, and the agency is now weighing whether to lift its production cap on the 737 Max, a limit that currently holds output at 38 jets a month.

Analysts Turn Bullish

Cramer’s stance mirrors that of several prominent analysts, who’ve since turned bullish on the stock, signalling strong upside from current levels.

Senior Analyst Sergey Glinyanov of Freedom Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Buy” from a “Hold” rating, with a Price Target of $223, which represents an upside of 19.03% from current levels.

The consensus Price Target for the stock stands at $230 per share, an upside 23%, based on ratings provided by 23 leading aviation analysts.

Boeing shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday, closing at $186.92, and are up 0.02% after hours. The stock does poorly in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

