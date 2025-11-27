Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Trends After-Hours: Here Is What Happened

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE) shares are trending on Thursday.

Check out the current price of BE stock here.

Shares of the California-based company gained 1.10% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, rising to $102.25.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed Wednesday at $101.14 after gaining 7.26% during regular trading hours.

Executive Files SEC Form 144

Aman Joshi, the chief financial officer of Bloom Energy, disclosed plans to sell 15,000 shares worth about $1.41 million in a Form 144 that he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

The shares are set to be sold through Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Executive Financial Services.

See Also: Cathie Wood Dumps $11.6 Million Worth Of Tesla Stock: Here Is What Ark Purchased Instead

Trading Plan Details

According to an SEC filing, Joshi uses a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on Aug. 27, which allows company insiders to sell shares on a predetermined schedule while following insider trading laws.

The shares were acquired through restricted stock units on Feb. 13.

Recent Insider Transaction

The filing shows Joshi sold 4,543 shares on Nov. 14, generating gross proceeds of $495,785.77.

Bloom Energy had 236.51 million shares outstanding as of the filing date.

Analysts maintain an average price target of $126.

Stock Performance

The stock of the onsite power generation solutions provider has risen 332.78% year to date and 411.84% over the past six months.

Bloom Energy's shares have a 52-week range of $15.15 to $147.86, with a market capitalization of $24.24 billion.

With a strong Momentum in the 98th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BE is experiencing short-term consolidation along with medium and long-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Sundry Photography on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.