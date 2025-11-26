Can GOOGL Stock Hit $350 This Year? Polymarket Traders Say It's A Coinflip

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is powering deeper into a fresh uptrend, with Polymarket traders putting a 90% probability on the stock hitting $335 before 2026.

Prediction Markets Show Strong Confidence In Alphabet's Rally

Google price prediction (Source: Polymarket)

Data from Polymarket shows traders assigning a 65% chance to GOOGL hitting $345 and a 42% chance of $355 before 2026.

Market participants have leaned heavily on improving fundamentals, particularly the company's progress in large-model performance and cloud infrastructure.

GOOGL Holds Breakout Structure As Trend Accelerates

GOOGL Price Prediction as of November 26th (Source: TradingView)

Alphabet continues to build on its breakout above the $320 region and held gains near $323 in the latest session.

The stock remains inside a rising channel that has guided the rally since late summer, and the recent move above $313 confirmed a shift into a steeper trend leg.

The $313 zone, which acted as mid-channel resistance earlier this month, has now turned into support.

It is the first level buyers are expected to defend if momentum cools.

The 20- and 50-day EMAs at $288 and $267 remain well below price, showing a dominant trend with no early signs of exhaustion.

Bollinger Bands widened sharply as GOOGL rode the upper band, a pattern that suggests strong directional conviction.

Price approaching the $330–$335 region aligns with the channel ceiling, where volatility may increase but the structure still favors upside until support levels break.

Short-Term Charts Support Continued Upside

GOOGL Short-Term Price Action (Source: TradingView)

The 30-minute chart shows GOOGL holding above session VWAP near $323, with dips consistently bought.

Pullbacks continue to form higher lows, keeping the intraday structure intact as long as price stays above $321.

RSI has cooled from overbought territory but remains above 50, signaling consolidation rather than reversal.

Analysts note that Alphabet has continued to show resilience during minor market pullbacks, with institutional flows supporting the broader trend.

Holding above $313 keeps the channel intact and opens near-term targets at $335 and $340.

A decisive break below $313 would be an early warning that buyers are losing momentum, potentially sending price toward the 20-day EMA around $288.

AI Catalysts Strengthen Alphabet's Outlook

Recent performance gains positioned Google as a stronger competitor to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and other chip players in high-capacity compute markets.

The U.S. government's "Genesis Mission," a federal initiative expanding access to national supercomputing resources, also supports industry-wide demand for advanced AI infrastructure.

Analysts expect Google Cloud to benefit from increased public-private research partnerships tied to the program.

