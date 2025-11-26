Why Did Clearmind Medicine Shares Jump 7% In Pre-Market Trading?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) jumped 7.09% in pre-market trading on Wednesday, surging to $0.1713.

Check out the current price of CMND stock here.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Tuesday at $0.16, down 19.4%.

Trial Enrollment Milestone

On Tuesday, the company announced Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (TASMC) enrolled the first participant in its multinational Phase I/IIa clinical trial of CMND-100 for alcohol use disorder, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Expanding Trial Network

TASMC joins Yale School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Hadassah Medical Center in patient screening and enrollment.

See Also: DDC Enterprise Shares Jump 10% After Recent Historic 300-Bitcoin Purchase

Prof. David Zeltser, Director of Internal Medicine Department and Deputy Director of R&D and Innovation at TASMC, serves as Principal Investigator.

Trial Results

The Phase I/IIa trial assesses the pharmacokinetics, safety, tolerability, and initial efficacy of CMND-100, an oral MEAI-based medication that is not hallucinogenic.

The first cohort’s top-line results revealed no significant adverse events.

Executive Statement

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, said, “The recruitment of the first patient at TASMC is a significant step that further accelerates our global trial.”

Stock Performance

The Canada-based biotech company's stock has fallen 88.97% so far this year.

The stock has a 52-week range of $0.15 to $2.18 and a market capitalization of $5.26 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates CMND stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Xharites on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.