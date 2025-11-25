Why Did Mobile‑Health Network (MNDR) Stock Jump 45% In After‑Hours Trading?

Mobile-Health Network Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares surged 44.75% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, climbing to $2.75.

SEC Filing Announces Offering Expansion

The Singapore-based company submitted a filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to increase its at-the-market offering capacity to $2.26 million from $1.25 million.

Offering Details and Terms

Mobile-Health Network can sell Class A Ordinary Shares with maximum aggregate offering price of approximately $1 million through A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners under a sales agreement dated Jul. 15.

The sales agent receives 3% of gross proceeds.

Since the previous prospectus dated Sep. 9, the company has sold $1.25 million of Class A Ordinary Shares under the sales agreement.

Public Float and Regulatory Limits

The company’s public float stood at $6.78 million as of Nov. 21, based on 1.42 shares held by non-affiliates at $4.75 per share.

Under Form F-3 General Instruction I.B.5, the company cannot sell securities exceeding one-third of public float in any 12-month period while public float remains below $75 million.

Recent Data Center Agreement

In November, Mobile-Health Network signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with cloud computing developer PPG PP GRID SDN. BHD. to build two AI data centers in Malaysia.

The agreement includes a 25MW site slated for completion in the third quarter of 2027 and a 150MW facility targeted for the end of 2028, with compensation valued at up to $120 million.

Stock Performance

The stock of the telehealth company has fallen 86.69% year to date.

MNDR has a 52-week range of $1.53 to $39.60 and a market capitalization of $2.33 million.

Price Action: Mobile-Health Network closed the regular session on Tuesday at $1.90, down 34.93%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MNDR stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

