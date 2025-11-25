What's Going On DraftKings Stock Today?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) traded flat Tuesday after unveiling major product and market expansion plans across North America.

DraftKings introduced a full Spanish version inside its Sportsbook and Casino app for select users. The company will expand access to all eligible customers in the coming weeks.

Users with Spanish device settings will automatically see the updated interface after installing the latest app version.

Also Read: Stock Of The Day: Is The Mara Holdings Death Spiral Finally Over?

Broader Product Personalization Push

The rollout targets a fast-growing Spanish-speaking customer base across the United States and Canada.

The company aims to personalize onboarding, navigation, promotions, and betting content for these users. It also plans Spanish-language customer support and responsible gaming tools.

Corey Gottlieb, Chief Product Officer of DraftKings, emphasized inclusivity as a strategic priority.

Spanish-language functionality, he explained, expands accessibility while strengthening DraftKings' overall addressable market. Personalization remains central to the company's product roadmap, he added.

Missouri Market Entry Announced

Yesterday, DraftKings also confirmed plans to launch its mobile sportsbook in Missouri on December 1, 2025.

The Missouri Gaming Commission granted the company a temporary direct mobile sports wagering license. This approval allows state-wide operations without casino or team partnerships.

Missouri will become the company's next U.S. expansion market. The platform already partnered with the Kansas City Chiefs and the St. Louis Blues.

Management said Missouri's strong sports culture aligns with DraftKings' long-term customer acquisition strategy.

Responsible Gaming Focus

DraftKings highlighted tools like My Stat Sheet and My Budget Builder. These tools help users track activity and responsibly control spending patterns.

The company stressed that responsible wagering remains essential during new market rollouts.

DraftKings will host a ceremonial first bet event at The Palladium in St. Louis.

Pro football players Tony Gonzalez and Isaac Bruce, and Canadian-American hockey pro Brett Hull will attend. The company also invited local media and community partners to the event.

Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher 6.28% to $31.29 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock