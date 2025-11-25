BuzzFeed Taps Taboola's DeeperDive AI To Power Asia Sites

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares moved higher on Tuesday after announcing a new artificial intelligence partnership across Southeast Asia. Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) said BuzzFeed Asia selected its DeeperDive generative AI answer engine.

The tool will launch in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. The deployment marks BuzzFeed’s first regional integration of a site-based AI search assistant.

Also Read: Abercrombie & Fitch Reports Q3 Win, Lifts Full-Year Guidance

What DeeperDive Does

DeeperDive operates directly on publisher websites instead of redirecting users elsewhere. Readers ask questions and receive instant answers using the publisher’s owned content. The system also suggests related articles from the same site to keep readers engaged longer.

Taboola designed DeeperDive to use live editorial coverage rather than static training data. It analyzes engagement patterns across its global publisher network.

The company says this enables more relevant, timely responses for users on dynamic topics.

BuzzFeed Asia aims to strengthen its direct relationship with readers through on-site interaction. The company wants visitors to explore deeper rather than leave for external AI platforms.

Management described the move as a step toward future-proofing digital publishing models.

Scott Mackenzie, CEO of BuzzFeed Japan & Asia, said the company is expanding user features using AI.

He highlighted that the tool leverages BuzzFeed’s active reporting and long-form archive. He said the goal is stronger engagement and long-term monetization.

Monetization And Advertising Potential

Taboola said DeeperDive allows publishers to place high-intent ads within AI-generated responses. The ads appear alongside contextual answers and supporting stories. The company believes this creates a new revenue stream without disrupting user experience.

The deal reflects how media companies now integrate AI rather than compete against it. Publishers increasingly embed AI tools directly inside their platforms. The strategy helps retain audience ownership and advertising control.

Adam Singolda, Taboola’s founder and CEO, said publishers must shape AI adoption rather than resist it. He said DeeperDive helps them lead the transition while preserving editorial identity and commercial strength.

Price Action: BZFD shares are trading higher by 1.94% to $0.9001 at last check on Tuesday. TBLA shares are trading higher by 0.25% to $3.970 at the time of publication.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock