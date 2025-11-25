JM Smucker Flags Margin Pressure, Narrows 2026 Outlook

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) shares slipped in early trading on Tuesday as investors parsed a mixed quarterly update and tightened guidance.

Solid demand for key brands and slightly better sales collided with weaker margins and a more cautious profit outlook.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.20, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slip After Monday’s Rally—Dell Technologies, HP, Alphabet In Focus

Metrics

Quarterly sales of $2.33 billion (+3% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $2.32 billion.

“Our top-line growth was driven by ongoing demand for our portfolio of leading brands, and our bottom-line results reflect disciplined cost management and business execution,” said Mark Smucker, CEO and Chair of the Board.

Adjusted operating income slipped 20% in the quarter under review to $394.3 million.

The increase in comparable net sales reflects an 11 percentage-point increase from net price realization, primarily driven by higher net pricing for coffee.

Comparable net sales also reflect a 6 percentage point decrease from volume/mix, primarily driven by declines in coffee, peanut butter, and dog snacks, and by lapping contract manufacturing sales related to the divested pet food brands in the prior year.

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter under review was $789.9 million, compared with $879.7 million a year ago. Margins contracted to 33.9% from 38.7% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $560.3 million, higher than $554.3 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 24% from 24.4% a year ago.

JM Smucker exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $62.8 million.

Outlook

The company tightened its 2026 GAAP EPS guidance to $5.66–$6.16 from a prior range of $5.54–$6.54. The new outlook remains below the Street's $6.34 consensus estimate.

It also tightened its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.75–$9.25, compared with prior guidance of $8.50–$9.50 and a $9.08 consensus estimate.

The company also narrowed its 2026 sales forecast to $9.031 billion–$9.119 billion, versus previous guidance of $8.988 billion–$9.162 billion and a $9.07 billion estimate.

Price Action: SJM shares are trading lower by 1.18% to $103.04 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock