Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slip After Monday's Rally—Dell Technologies, HP, Alphabet In Focus

U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday after Monday’s advances. Futures of major benchmark indices were lower.

President Trump has launched the “Genesis Mission,” a Manhattan Project-style mobilization of America's 17 National Laboratories, aimed at building the world's most powerful AI scientific platform.

This historic effort aims to double the nation’s research productivity within a decade, ensuring U.S. global dominance in energy, national security, and technological innovation.

The 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.03% and the two-year bond was at 3.49%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool’s projections show markets pricing an 80.9% likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting the current interest rates during its December meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones -0.15% S&P 500 -0.26% Nasdaq 100 -0.48% Russell 2000 -0.27%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which track the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were lower in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.20% at $667.39, while the QQQ declined 0.38% to $602.89, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) fell 0.53% in premarket on Tuesday as it is expected to report earnings after the closing bell. Analysts expect it to report earnings of $2.39 per share on the revenue of $27.28 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DELL maintains a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a solid growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was 0.16% lower as analysts expect it to report earnings of $0.92 per share on the revenue of $14.70 billion, after the closing bell.

HPQ maintained a weaker price trend over the short, long, and medium terms, with a moderate value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) gained 2.14% following reports that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) could use Google's AI chips in its data centers.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that GOOG maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong quality ranking. Additional information is available here.

Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) jumped 3.14% higher after posting better-than-expected third-quarter results and raising its FY2026 guidance.

It maintained a weaker price trend over the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms, with a strong growth ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Semtech

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) dropped 5.73% after reporting mixed financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Its revenue of $267 million missed analyst estimates of $268.83 million, and adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share beat estimates of 45 cents per share.

SMTC maintained a weaker price trend over the short term but a strong trend in the medium and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Cues From Last Session

Communication services, information technology, and consumer discretionary stocks recorded the biggest gains on Monday, while consumer staples and energy names bucked the trend to close lower.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 2.69% 22,872.01 S&P 500 1.55% 6,705.12 Dow Jones 0.44% 46,448.27 Russell 2000 1.89% 2,414.28

Insights From Analysts

LPL Research presents a resilient outlook for the U.S. economy and equity markets, underpinned by robust corporate adaptability.

Despite potential headwinds from tariffs, companies have successfully protected margins, and GDP growth could reach an annualized 3%. The report notes that “expectations keep rising, the bar keeps going higher, and corporate America continues to clear it handily.

Looking forward, AI-driven productivity is expected to be a primary tailwind, with S&P 500 operating margins forecast to exceed 17.5% within a year.

However, the report warns that current valuations reflect significant optimism, leading to muted price reactions even for earnings beats. Consequently, LPL maintains a “tactical neutral stance on equities”.

While acknowledging near-term risks, they believe the broader market’s long-term uptrend remains intact, potentially creating a “dip buying opportunity between now and year-end”.

Strategically, the committee continues to favor large-cap growth stocks and the communication services sector, highlighting that the “earnings growth gap between mega cap tech and the rest of the market is still huge”.

See Also: How to Trade Futures

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday;

September’s delayed U.S. retail sales, and headline and core PPI will be out by 8:30 a.m. ET.

September’s S&P Case-Shiller home price index for 20 cities will be released by 9:00 a.m., August’s delayed business inventories data, November’s consumer confidence data, and October’s pending home sales data will be out by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.97% to hover around $58.35 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.21% to hover around $4,126.17 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $4,381.6 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.07% lower at the 100.0670 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.97% higher at $86,729.35 per coin.

Asian markets closed higher on Monday except India’s NIFTY 50 index. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Australia's ASX 200, China’s CSI 300, Japan's Nikkei 225, and South Korea's Kospi indices rose. European markets were mostly higher in early trade.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: godongphoto / Shutterstock.com