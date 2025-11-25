Berkshire Hathaway-Like Company Is Starting To Heat Up: Surge In Momentum Score

A diversified investment firm that mirrors the strategy of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) , and has since been referred to as the “Poor Man’s Berkshire” and “Baby Berkshire,” is beginning to turn up the heat, with its Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings spiking over the past week.

Connecticut-based Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is essentially a private-equity firm that acquires small and middle-market businesses across a diverse range of sectors.

Launched all the way back in 2005, the company, with its unique business model, is finally beginning to turn heads, following a disastrous streak over the past couple of months.

Mini-Berkshire Starts Seeing Momentum

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is calculated based on a stock’s price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile relative to all other stocks.

A surge in a stock’s Momentum score is thus indicative of renewed strength and volatility, with volumes moving above historic averages.

1. Compass Diversified Holdings

The mini diversified conglomerate witnessed a surge in its Momentum score from 19.45 to 42.90 within the span of a week, primarily driven by a short-term bounce in volume following the steep 71.78% decline in the stock throughout this past year.

Compass’ decline was primarily due to irregularities in its financial statements, with the company itself announcing that its 2024 financial reports should not be relied upon.

The stock has soared 21% this week, since hitting its 52-week low recently, without any major fundamental catalyst driving the rally. The stock currently offers an impressive annualized yield of 15.58%.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the stock still scores poorly on Momentum and Growth, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

