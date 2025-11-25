Alibaba, Zoom Communications And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $14.48 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. HP shares rose 0.5% to $24.51 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:HPQ) to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $14.48 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. HP shares rose 0.5% to $24.51 in after-hours trading. Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) reported mixed financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Semtech reported third-quarter revenue of $267 million, missing analyst estimates of $268.83 million. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, beating estimates of 45 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Semtech shares dipped 6.9% to $65.17 in the after-hours trading session.

Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its FY2026 guidance. Zoom posted revenue of $1.23 billion for the third quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.44 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Zoom shares gained 3.6% to $81.45 in the after-hours trading session.

