November 25, 2025 12:19 AM

Alibaba, Zoom Communications And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $14.48 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. HP shares rose 0.5% to $24.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC) reported mixed financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Semtech reported third-quarter revenue of $267 million, missing analyst estimates of $268.83 million. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, beating estimates of 45 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Semtech shares dipped 6.9% to $65.17 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting J M Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) to post quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Smucker shares gained 0.5% to $104.75 in after-hours trading.

  • Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its FY2026 guidance. Zoom posted revenue of $1.23 billion for the third quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.44 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Zoom shares gained 3.6% to $81.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) to post quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $34.43 billion before the opening bell. Alibaba shares gained 1% to $162.30 in after-hours trading.

