Is The Stock Market Open On Thanksgiving? 2025 Holiday Schedule

Retail investors should be aware of upcoming stock market holidays and early closures in order to plan trades and adjust settlement times.

Here’s a look at the stock market schedule for the 2025 holiday season.

Thanksgiving Holiday & Black Friday

The U.S. stock market is closed for Thanksgiving Day 2025. This means both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq will not be open for trading on Thursday, Nov. 27.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 27): Stock market closed

This is a standard annual observance that gives investors and traders a full day to celebrate the national holiday.

Trading resumes the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 28, but it operates on a shortened schedule.

Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 28): The market will have an early close at 1:00 p.m. ET.

This early closure is common for the “Black Friday” holiday and results in a shortened trading session for the equity markets.

Christmas Holiday Schedule 2025

The Christmas holiday season also features early closures and a full-day shutdown for both the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Christmas Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 24): The market will have an early close at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Christmas Day (Thursday, Dec. 25): The market will be closed all day in observance of the federal holiday.

Regular trading will resume on Friday, Dec. 26, at the normal time of 9:30 a.m. ET.

New Year’s Holiday Schedule

The New Year’s holiday also affects the U.S. stock market schedule. The transition from the old year to the new year involves one early closing and one full-day market closure.

New Year’s Eve 2025: Unlike Christmas Eve, the stock market (NYSE and Nasdaq) will be open for regular trading hours on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

New Year's Day 2026: Both exchanges will be closed all day on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in observance of the New Year's Day federal holiday.

Trading will resume at the regular time (9:30 a.m. ET) on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026.

