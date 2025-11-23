Coinbase, Micron, And XPeng Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Nov. 17-Nov. 21): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- AECOM (NYSE:ACM) lost 21.92% this week after the company’s fourth-quarter sales missed the Street view. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
- Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) fell 20.95% this week. The stock appears to be pulling back from recent momentum.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) decreased 15.99% this week.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) decreased 12.69% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) slumped 16.09% this week, reversing after an earlier NVIDIA-led run in chip stocks.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) decreased 16.28% this week. The company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.
- Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) decreased 16.20% this week after the company reported fourth-quarter results. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) decreased 15.09% this week. The firm disclosed that its U.S.-licensed BlueBird 6 satellite is set to launch on December 15 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in India.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) fell 15.99% this week. Shares of companies in the broader chip sector reversed following an earlier NVIDIA-driven rally.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 12.45% this week. Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro maintains a Neutral rating on the stock, lowering the price forecast from $368 to $314.
