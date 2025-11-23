Warren Buffett's BRK Exit Is 'Rare' In World Where Leaders Cling To Control, Says McKinsey's Dewar: 'Masterclass In How Great Leaders Step Aside'

Warren Buffett penned his final Thanksgiving letter as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) earlier this month. Carolyn Dewar, a senior partner at McKinsey, praised Buffett’s transition as a powerful lesson for leaders globally.

In Abel Hands

Buffett revealed that Greg Abel will succeed him, which Dewar termed as a smooth and humble transition. She added that Buffett's letter was devoid of self-praise, highlighting the importance of leadership as stewardship rather than ownership.

Dewar also stated that Buffett’s message underscores the values of humility and gratitude. In his letter, Buffett thanked "Lady Luck" in his letter, acknowledging factors like timing and health as contributors to his success. He stresses that true greatness is not about wealth or power but about kindness and respect.

Philosophy To Sustain Loyalty

The McKinsey executive also noted that Buffett's reflections include a poignant reminder that every person, regardless of position, deserves respect. This philosophy, she suggests, is key to sustaining loyalty and trust in leadership.

She described Buffett’s transition to Abel as both firm and warm, illustrating that a leader’s legacy is defined by what they leave for others. His departure is not about financial achievements but about enduring values like integrity and love for the work, Dewar added.

Buffett's Message

In his last annual address as CEO, Buffett urged shareholders to act with kindness and decency, highlighting that true greatness stems from helping others. He emphasized that “kindness is costless but also priceless,” urging adherence to The Golden Rule as a behavioral guide.

Buffett also plans to accelerate the donation of his $149 billion fortune to his children’s charitable foundations, ensuring his legacy of philanthropy continues. This decision aligns with his belief in stewardship and the responsible distribution of wealth.

Furthermore, Buffett has often credited luck and timing for his success, as noted in his reflections on luck and learning from mistakes. His humility in acknowledging these factors sets a precedent for future leaders.

