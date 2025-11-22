Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson doubled down this week on his ultra-bullish call for Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) , framing the mortgage platform as an AI company masquerading as a lender — and likening its trajectory to what he says made Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) a breakout winner.

From Mortgage Lender To AI Platform

In a post on X by Jon Erlichman, Jackson said Better has rebuilt its business around two core technologies:

Tinman , which structures borrower and property data like Palantir’s ontology.

, which structures borrower and property data like Palantir’s ontology. Betsy, its agentic AI layer that automates mortgage decision-making and execution.

He argues that the platform allows Better to originate at far lower costs than its peers while improving speed, pricing, and accuracy.

Jackson said the market still views Better as a money-losing mortgage lender trapped in a dead housing cycle, but argued that it has actually evolved into an AI operating system for housing finance, following a similar playbook to Palantir in a different industry.

Opendoor Win Sets Stage For Better

Jackson first made waves in mid-2025 by predicting a 15,978% upside in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) , when the iBuying platform was near its 52-week lows.

The call was widely mocked at the time. But in the past six months, OpenDoor has rallied roughly 1,492%, driven by renewed housing activity, retail investor enthusiasm and improving unit economics — earning Jackson the informal title of “meme stock god” among parts of retail trading communities.

Building on that track record, Jackson is now applying a similar framework to Better.

In a video post, he said Better’s revenue is beginning to show early signs of an S-curve, citing 51% year-over-year growth, flat operating expenses and rapidly scaling AI-driven automation.

He argued that as mortgage and refinancing volumes recover heading into 2026, Better’s cost advantage and technology stack could trigger significant operating leverage.

Better shares closed Friday at $45.05, up 1.81% on the day.

Jackson said he expects a “full re-rating” over the next 12 to 18 months, reiterating that Better is his top stock pick for 2026, based on its AI transformation and long-term platform potential.

