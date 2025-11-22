Hallandale Beach, Florida, USA - Feb 12, 2025: A Walmart Supercenter with customers.
November 22, 2025 9:01 AM 6 min read

NVDA, WMT, GOOG And More: 5 Stocks That Dominated Investor Buzz This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Nov. 17-21) on X and Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

The stocks, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), Strategy Inc. (NYSE:MSTR), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), semiconductor, AI, cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, and retail reflected diverse investor interests.

Nvidia

  • Nvidia dominated headlines with its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Nov. 19, reporting record $57 billion revenue driven by $51.2B in data center sales alongside fourth-quarter guidance of $65 billion. Other highlights included over 80 new NVDA-powered supercomputing systems announced at SC25, robotics advancements like the OpenMind BrainPack with Jetson Thor and Isaac GR00T-Dreams for synthetic data, and a viral photo of Jensen Huang with Donald Trump and Elon Musk signaling U.S. AI leadership.
  • Some retail investors question Huang’s meeting with political and business leaders.
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $180 to $183 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 30.61% year-to-date and 23.16% over the year.
  • While this stock had a poor value ranking, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that it had a stronger price trend in the medium and long terms but a weak trend in the short term. Additional performance details are available here.

Palantir Technologies

  • A retail investor described PLTR insider selling as “rats fleeing a sinking ship.”
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $60.90 to $207.52, trading around $155 to $157 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 107.14% year-to-date and 153.82% over the year.
  • Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms, with a solid growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: SoFi Tech, Opendoor, Rivian— Investors Couldn’t Stop Talking About These And More Stocks This Week

Strategy

  • MSTR extended its sharp decline amid Bitcoin‘s (CRYPTO: BTC) correction from peaks. Debt refinancing fears mounted, followed by insider sales by EVP Wei-Ming Shao. On Nov. 17, it purchased 8,178 BTC for $835.6 million, boosting holdings to 649,870 BTC.
  • Investors mocked MSTR and said that it will again rebrand itself from Strategy to “Tragedy” after a rough week.
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $171.48 to $542.99, trading around $177 to $179 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 40.96% YTD and 55.41% over the year.
  • According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a weaker price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Walmart

  • WMT dominated retail headlines with its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Nov. 20, reporting $179.5 billion in revenue, a 27% e-commerce surge, and 53% advertising jump, alongside non-GAAP EPS of $0.62; the company raised FY26 net sales guidance to 4.8-5.1% signaling holiday confidence amid price-sensitive shoppers. Other key moves included announcing a Dec. 9 transfer of its NYSE listing to Nasdaq (retaining “WMT” ticker) in a historic exchange shift.
  • Investors reiterated confidence in WMT and how it caters to the common man’s daily needs.
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $79.81 to $109.58, trading around $106 to $108 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 19.01% year-to-date and 21.18% over the year.
  • The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Alphabet

  • Alphabet overtook Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) as the world’s third-most valuable company amid AI momentum, fueled by the Nov. 18 launch of Gemini 3—Google’s most advanced model with superior reasoning, multimodal capabilities, and agentic tools for app-building and planning. This was followed by the Nov. 20 rollout of Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image) for studio-quality image generation, editing, and factual diagrams with precise text rendering and world knowledge integration. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) disclosure of a $4.9 billion stake from the third quarter marked a rare Buffett tech bet, boosting sentiment.
  • Investors reiterated confidence in GOOG to become the next $5 trillion firm after NVDA.
Source: Reddit
  • The stock had a 52-week range of $142.66 to $306.89, trading around $289 to $291 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 52.12% year-to-date but 71.34% higher over the year.
  • It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong quality score, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.

