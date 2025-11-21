Raytheon's New Missile Plant Marks A Big Shift In US Defense Manufacturing

R2S Inc., a collaboration between Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., has been awarded a $1.25 billion contract to produce Tamir missile interceptors at its newly developed site in East Camden, Arkansas.

The deal, confirmed on Friday, authorizes large-scale manufacturing of Tamir units for both U.S. and Israeli defense programs. The work will be carried out at the company's facility in Highland Industrial Park.

Supported by a $33 million capital investment, the Arkansas plant marks the first U.S. site capable of producing fully assembled Tamir interceptors and the American SkyHunter version. The location is designed to support expanding defense needs and strengthen domestic supply capacity.

Tamir interceptors are central to Israel's Iron Dome system and have demonstrated strong real-world performance since entering service in 2011. SkyHunter, the U.S. variant, is integrated into the Marine Corps' Medium-Range Intercept Capability program. This contract bolsters modernization efforts across allied defense networks.

R2S is expected to begin scaling production immediately, bringing new technical jobs to the region and increasing Arkansas's role in U.S. missile-defense manufacturing. Additional hiring and supplier engagement will follow as the plant ramps toward sustained output.

Recently, RTX Corporation's Collins Aerospace partnered with the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force to establish a new military avionics and mission-systems center in the Netherlands.

The collaboration aims to enhance regional defence capabilities by developing advanced avionics solutions, strengthening training infrastructure, and expanding sustainment support for allied aircraft. The initiative also deepens RTX's industrial presence in the country, building on its existing facilities and long-standing ties with Dutch defence programs.

RTX Price Action: Reytheon shares were down 1.48% at $170.17 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

