Lendway Shares Jump Nearly 20% After Hours — Here's Why

Lendway Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) rose 19.88% to $4.10 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The stock closed Thursday's regular session down 3.11% at $3.42, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Certificate Filed With Delaware

The finance company filed a Certificate of Amendment with Delaware's Secretary of State on Wednesday, increasing its authorized common stock from 5.71 million shares to 10 million, according to a Form 8-K filing.

The common stock has a par value of $0.01 per share.

The amendment became effective immediately.

Stockholders Approve Proposal

According to the filing, there were 1.17 million votes in favor of the authorized share increase, 223,490 against it, and 5,241 abstentions.

On Sep. 26, the Board passed resolutions authorizing the increase.

Annual Meeting Results

In the Annual Meeting on the same day, six nominees were chosen to be directors for a one-year term, or until their successors are chosen.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Elizabeth E. McShane signed the filing on Thursday.

Stock Performance

The stock is down 26.92% year to date, with an annual trading range of $3.37 to $6.19 and a market capitalization of $6.05 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LDWY has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.