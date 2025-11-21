Why Did Stock Of This Beverages Company Jump 40% After Hours?

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBEV) shares jumped 40.52% in after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05

Check out the current price of SBEV stock here.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed Thursday's regular session down 17.25% at $0.75.

Financial Performance

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the beverage company filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Fort Lauderdale-based company posted no net revenue in the third quarter, compared with $981,858 in the same quarter last year, according to unaudited financials. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, net revenue fell to $438,272 from $3.57 million a year earlier, according to a SEC filing.

See Also: Why New Fortress Energy (NFE) Shares Jumped Over 20% In After-Hours Trading?

The company reported a $9.89 million net loss for the third quarter, with a $4.51 loss per share.

Water Rights Acquisition

In June, SBEV acquired water extraction rights to a Costa Rican aquifer, valued at $20 million on its balance sheet, issuing 20,000 shares of Series C preferred stock in exchange for the water assets.

The company also reported that it received a purchase order from a customer in the United Arab Emirates, but it will cost about $4 million to complete.

Capital Structure Shift

Total assets rose to $22.49 million at Sept. 30, up from $2.76 million at the end of 2024.

Stockholders' equity turned positive at $6.78 million, compared with a deficit of $18.63 million previously.

Splash Beverage Group reported that 2,550,694 shares of common stock were issued and outstanding as of Nov. 19.

Stock Performance

The stock has fallen 91.1% over the past year.

SBEV has an annual trading range of $0.74 to $13.59 and a market capitalization of $1.78 million.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SBEV stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: jubu graphic / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.