Nuvve Holding (NVVE) Stock Surges 77% After Hours — Here's Why It's Trending Tonight

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are trending on Friday.

Check out the current price of NVVE stock here.

Shares of the green energy technology company surged 76.78% in after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29.

Partnership Details

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the City of Socorro, N.M. Socorro Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Nuvve New Mexico, LLC to improve community resilience throughout the Socorro region, modernize local electric infrastructure, and advance transportation electrification.

The agreement was signed by Nuvve New Mexico CEO Ted Smith, Socorro Electric Cooperative CEO Manuel Gonzales, and Mayor Dr. Ravi Bhasker.

See Also: Ross Stores Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings: Here’s Why

Strategic Initiatives

The partnership focuses on six key areas: modernizing the grid with distributed batteries and microgrids, electrifying school buses using state funding, replacing municipal fleets, implementing demand charge mitigation strategies, expanding charging infrastructure, and integrating renewable energy, including vehicle-to-grid systems.

Market Implications

The MOU establishes a joint working group between the three parties to coordinate projects and pursue state and federal funding opportunities.

By utilizing technologies like vehicle-to-grid integration and Battery-as-a-Service models, state, municipal, and cooperative entities in New Mexico are increasingly collaborating, as evidenced by this agreement.

Stock Performance

The stock has dropped 94.81% since the beginning of this year.

Nuvve Holding, a California-based company, has an annual trading range of $0.15 to $5.02 and a market capitalization of $5.64 million.

Price Action: The stock closed Thursday's regular session down 15.67% at $0.16, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates NVVE has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: vectorfusionart on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.