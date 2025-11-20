Trump Just Made This The 'Most Important Company In America,' Says Andrew Left: 'That Nobody's Heard Of...'

Andrew Left’s Citron Research is calling out a little-known nuclear contractor, which it says is about to become one of the most strategically significant companies in the United States under the Trump administration.

The Little-Known Nuclear Contractor

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Citron Research called Virginia-headquartered Amentum Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) “the most important company in America that nobody’s heard of,” pointing to recent policy moves that have elevated the firm to the center of the nation's nuclear strategy.

According to Citron, Amentum “manages 90% of America’s nuclear infrastructure for the DOE,” or the Department of Energy.

The company is involved in overseeing nuclear weapons operations, radioactive waste cleanup, new reactor engineering, and defense nuclear facility management, among other things.

“This isn’t a contractor,” the post emphasized, “this is the keystone of U.S. nuclear capability.”

Citron tied the company's fortunes to a sweeping shift in policy under President Donald Trump, starting with a $1 billion Department of Energy loan for the Three Mile Island restart, and a May 2025 executive order mandating 400 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2050, which is four times today’s levels.

The post highlights that the DOE’s $250 billion loan program for the nuclear industry is already in place, with Amentum being “the only company with the expertise, clearances, and relationships” to execute it.

Citron also framed nuclear energy as essential to powering America's AI infrastructure, citing the growing energy demands from AI data centers.

The post referred to Amentum’s valuation, trading at 10 times earnings, as “absurd,” noting that it was well below industry peers trading at nearly twice that, despite what it described as superior margins, multi-decade visibility, and a monopoly position in a booming sector.

“The market will figure this out,” it said, adding that “The only question is when.”

Trump Wants To Make Nuclear Great Again

Earlier this year, the Trump administration unveiled a series of executive orders and initiatives to quadruple the nation’s nuclear energy output to 400 GW by 2050. The move has since ignited a rally across nuclear-linked stocks, in anticipation of significant long-term tailwinds.

Amentum is a key beneficiary of this policy, with the stock up 17.82% year-to-date. The company’s shares were up 17.12% on Wednesday, closing at $25.52, and are up 1.88% overnight.

The stock scores high on Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

Photo courtesy: Brian Jason from Shutterstock