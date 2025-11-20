Why Did Vivakor Shares Surge 17% After Hours?

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) rose 16.91% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15.

The stock closed Wednesday's regular session at $0.13, down 4.96%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Q3 Financial Results Posted

The energy company’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended Sep. 30, reported consolidated net loss of $54.4 million, compared to $7 million in the prior year.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $1.69 versus $0.24 in 2024.

Revenue Performance by Segment

Total revenues reached $83.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, up from $48.1 million the prior year.

Division-wise revenue breakdown:

Segment Revenue (in millions USD) Transportation and Logistics 30.6 Terminaling and Storage 2.6 Supply and Trading 50.2

Cost of revenues totaled $69.4 million versus $44.2 million in 2024.

Debt and Financial Position

As of Sept. 30, the company reported total debt of $36.6 million, with Vivakor's nine-month interest expenses rising from $1.6 million to $20 million.

The company reported a $9.8 million loss on debt conversion, with a working capital deficit of $67.3 million and an accumulated deficit of $148.1 million.

Divestiture Completed in Third Quarter

On July 30, Vivakor sold Meridian Equipment Leasing, LLC and Equipment Transport, LLC. The transaction included the return of 11,058 shares of Series A Preferred Stock.

Stock Performance

The company’s shares have dropped 89.31% so far this year.

Vivakor shares have traded in a 52-week range of $0.11 to $1.71, with a market capitalization of $16.98 million.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that VIVK has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

