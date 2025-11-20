Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points Following Release Of Fed Minutes: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed almost no change in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points during the session.

Federal Reserve officials are sharply divided on the future path of interest rates, casting significant doubt on the likelihood of a December rate cut and prompting a notable shift in market expectations.

The minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Oct. 28–29, 2025, released Wednesday, showed a clear split among participants after they decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 3.75%-4.00%.

On the economic data front, U.S. exports of goods and services increased $0.2 billion to $280.8 billion in August, while US imports declined 5.1% to $340.4 billion. The U.S. trade deficit shrank to $59.6 billion in August from $78.2 billion in the previous month, compared to market expectations of a $61 billion gap.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares gained 4% on Wednesday after the home improvement chain topped Wall Street profit expectations in the third quarter, but fell slightly short on sales. Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) reported a third-quarter profit beat but posted underwhelming sales and trimmed its full-year earnings outlook heading into the crucial holiday stretch.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with information technology, communication services and materials stocks recording the biggest gains on Wednesday. However, energy and utilities stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 47 points to 46,138.77 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.38% to 6,642.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.59% to 22,564.23 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) , Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 11.45, the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Wednesday, versus a prior reading of 11.52.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

