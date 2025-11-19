U.S. stocks advanced on Wednesday as Nvidia's results reignited enthusiasm for AI plays. The Nasdaq climbed 0.59% to 22,564.22, the S&P 500 added 0.38% to 6,642.16, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.1% to 46,138.77.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia shares rose by 2.85%, closing at $186.52. The stock reached an intraday high of $187.86 and a low of $182.83, with a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19. In the after-hours trading, the stock rallied 5.08% to $196.

The company reported a record third-quarter revenue of $57 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $54.88 billion. This surge in revenue is attributed to the increasing demand for its Blackwell chips, with CEO Jensen Huang emphasizing that “AI is going everywhere.”

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks saw a decrease of 0.55%, closing at $199.90. The stock’s intraday high was $202.60, with a low of $199.24, and a 52-week range of $144.15 to $223.61. The stock slipped 3.7% in the after-hours session to $192.42.

The company announced first-quarter revenue of $2.47 billion, slightly above analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Despite beating earnings expectations, shares slid following news of an AI-linked acquisition. The company agreed to acquire Chronosphere to enhance its AI-scale observability and security capabilities. Guidance for the second quarter and fiscal 2026 was raised, reflecting continued confidence in demand.

CoreWeave’s stock edged up 0.03%, closing at $74.92. The stock hit an intraday high of $77.37 and a low of $72.88, with a 52-week range of $33.52 to $187.00. The stock shot up by nearly 10% to $82.48 in extended trading.

The company experienced a “pick-and-shovel” rally after NVIDIA’s strong earnings report, which reassured investors of the ongoing strength in the AI trade.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom shares climbed 4.09%, closing at $354.42. The stock reached a high of $359.69 and a low of $337.80, with a 52-week range of $138.10 to $386.48. In the after-hours session, the stock rose 2.85% to $364.52.

The company unveiled its new Brocade Gen 8 networking platforms designed to protect against future quantum cyberattacks. This technology launch aims to safeguard enterprise storage from emerging threats. Broadcom also rolled out new AI-driven storage management tools that monitor networks, learn workload behavior, and flag issues early. The system boosts visibility across connected devices — including virtual machines — to help teams resolve problems faster.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD’s stock fell by 2.93%, closing at $223.55. The stock’s intraday high was $235.28, with a low of $219.71, and a 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08. The Nvidia rival’s stock rose 4.45% to $233.49 in after-hours trading.

The decline during the regular trading occurred as the semiconductor sector awaited NVIDIA’s earnings report. Meanwhile, AMD secured a significant win to power France’s Alice Recoque exascale supercomputer, marking a strategic victory.

The Lisa Su-led company recently won over analysts with bold long-term targets, forecasting 35% compound annual revenue growth over the next three to five years as it chases a share of the $1 trillion AI market by 2030.

Still, Wall Street remains fixated on Nvidia's dominance. Analysts note that although AMD is advancing its MI450 chips to compete with Nvidia's next-gen architecture, the revenue gap is vast. Because Nvidia's earnings act as a macro catalyst for tech, AMD investors watched to see whether the AI momentum could lift the sector's second-place player as well.

Earlier this month, AMD topped third-quarter expectations, with revenue up 36% year over year, driven by a 73% surge in Client and Gaming and a 22% gain in Data Center sales.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Nvidia stock has Value in the 3rd percentile. Here is how the stock ranks against other chip rivals such as AMD.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: