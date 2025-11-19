Uber, Shake Shack Launch Robot Deliveries In Chicago

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) traded lower Thursday as the company expanded its autonomous delivery footprint through a new partnership involving Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) and sidewalk-robot operator Coco Robotics.

The rollout brings robotic deliveries to customers in Chicago.

Shake Shack introduced Coco’s delivery robots at two locations across the city, with additional sites planned as the program scales.

The three companies aim to streamline orders, enhance delivery consistency and offer guests a new fulfillment option during heavier traffic periods.

How The System Works

Coco’s robots connect directly with the existing Uber Eats ordering interface, allowing kitchen staff to hand off meals without extra steps. After pickup, a robot travels along sidewalks and navigates dense urban corridors before reaching the customer’s selected drop-off point.

“At Shake Shack, we’re always looking for new ways to meet our guests where they are,” said Steph So, the company’s chief growth officer.

She said the robots are easy to operate and add convenience for both customers and staff, especially when weather conditions worsen.

Uber’s Outlook On Autonomous Delivery

“Coco has been a leader in autonomous delivery innovation for years,” said Megan Jensen, who oversees autonomous delivery operations at Uber Eats. She said the company is excited to expand its work with Coco and deliver more efficient experiences for diners across the city.

“Shake Shack has redefined what a fine casual experience looks like,” said Melissa Fahs, Coco’s chief commercial officer. She said the collaboration supports the chain’s goal of extending high-quality hospitality through contact-free, reliable delivery.

Price Action: UBER shares are trading lower by 1.30% to $89.70 at last check on Thursday.

