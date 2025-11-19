Brookfield, Nvidia Launch $100 Billion AI Infrastructure Push

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) announced a sweeping new program on Thursday to build out AI infrastructure globally.

The firm says it will back a fund targeting multi-stage investments in power, data centers and compute, driven by a partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and the Kuwait Investment Authority, or KIA.

The initiative is anchored by the newly launched Brookfield Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund (BAIIF), which aims to secure $10 billion in equity commitments yet is targeting up to $100 billion in total asset deployment.

The $100 billion figure stems from combining the fund's initial equity with additional co-investor contributions and financing, reflecting Brookfield's ambition to dominate the physical backbone of artificial intelligence.

Strategic foundations

Brookfield says it already manages more than $100 billion in digital infrastructure and clean power assets and sees this next step as a natural extension.

"AI is creating one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in history," said Sikander Rashid, Head of AI Infrastructure at Brookfield.

In addition to Brookfield, NVIDIA and KIA are founding investors in BAIIF, helping seed the initiative and shape its strategic direction.

The fund will invest across four primary verticals: AI factories built on NVIDIA's DSX reference design, behind-the-meter power solutions for data centers, compute infrastructure tailored for enterprises and governments, and adjacent capital partnerships along the AI value chain.

BAIIF has already secured roughly $5 billion in commitments from institutional and industry partners.

Brookfield also announced a framework agreement with Bloom Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:BE) to install up to 1 GW of behind-the-meter power for AI data centers.

The firm noted landmark partnerships underway in France and Sweden that may total up to $30 billion in combined infrastructure commitments.

Price Action: BAM shares are trading higher by 0.63% to $50.19 at last check on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock