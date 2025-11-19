DoorDash Shares Surge Over 2.5% In Pre-Market — Here's Why

DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) shares rose 2.56% to $217.5 in pre-market trading on Wednesday, following a new partnership with Family Dollar, a discount retailer with roughly 7,000 U.S. stores.

Partnership Details

The partnership, which was announced on Tuesday, allows customers to use the DoorDash app to order groceries, household goods, health products, and convenience items from Family Dollar stores.

Chris Hooks, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Family Dollar, said, "Partnering with DoorDash allows us to make shopping easier and more accessible for the millions of families who rely on us every day."

Mike Goldblatt, vice-president of Grocery and Retail Partnerships at DoorDash, said, "Combining affordability with convenience makes all the difference, whether you're stocking up for family gatherings or picking out gifts for loved ones."

Promotions, Payment Options

Until the end of the year, new customers who order $30 or more from Family Dollar on DoorDash can receive 25% off (up to $12) with the promo code FDONDD.

Family Dollar products are available through DoorDash's DashPass membership, giving $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders.

Customers can also use HSA or FSA debit cards to purchase eligible items from Family Dollar on DoorDash.

Stock Performance

DoorDash shares have gained 26.43% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, the California-based local commerce platform's shares have ranged between $155.40 and $285.49 over the past year.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, DASH closed Tuesday's regular session at $212.08, up 0.68%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight that DASH has a Growth score of 97.57. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

