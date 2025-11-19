What Sparked Kazia Therapeutics' Over 51% After-Hours Surge?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares are trending on Wednesday.

KZIA surged 51.74% in after-hours trading to $8.74 on Tuesday following the release of clinical data on metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Patient Achieves Immune-Complete Response

According to the iRECIST criteria, an initial immune-complete response was attained by a patient with stage IV TNBC receiving treatment under a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved single-patient expanded access protocol, according to the Sydney-based oncology company.

The protocol combined paxalisib with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and standard chemotherapy.

After about three months of treatment, a PET/CT scan showed that all of the previously found lesions had completely resolved metabolically in the same patient.

Last month, the company announced that this patient's tumor burden had reduced by 86% after just three weeks of treatment.

Rare Clinical Outcome

In stage IV metastatic TNBC, complete responses are still extremely rare.

John Friend, CEO of Kazia Therapeutics, said, “Observing an initial complete response in a patient with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer is an extremely encouraging clinical finding. The depth of response aligns closely with our mechanistic hypothesis that paxalisib may meaningfully enhance anti-tumor immunity when combined with checkpoint blockade.”

Upcoming Scientific Presentations

Kazia also announced acceptance of two presentations at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, scheduled Dec. 10-14.

The presentations will include a Phase 1b study assessing the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of combining paxalisib with olaparib or pembrolizumab/chemotherapy in patients with advanced breast cancer, as well as liquid biopsy tracking of PI3K-mTOR residual disease signatures in metastatic breast cancer.

Nasdaq Compliance Concerns

Last week, Kazia Therapeutics received a staff determination letter from Nasdaq saying it had not met the $35 million minimum Market Value of Listed Securities requirement by the Nov. 10 deadline. The company was first notified of this deficiency on May 12 and plans to request a hearing before a Hearings Panel, which will automatically pause any suspension or delisting action until the hearing is concluded.

Stock Performance

Kazia Therapeutics has fallen 34.02% year-to-date but risen 58.24% over the past six months.

With a market capitalization of $9.56 million, the biotech's shares have traded between $2.86 and $30.05 over the past year.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, KZIA closed Tuesday's regular session at $5.76, down 5.29%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that KZIA stock has a positive price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

