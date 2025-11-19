What Is TMC The Metal Company's Stock Trending Overnight?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Check out the current price of TMC stock here.

TMC shares rose 7.38% to $5.82 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Strong Liquidity Fuels Investor Confidence

Last week, TMC said in a press release that it has $165 million in total liquidity, including $121 million in cash after warrant exercises and unused credit lines following the quarter's end.

CEO Gerard Barron stated the company has "no need to come to the public markets anytime soon."

See Also: Eric Jackson Identified BTQ Stock As Prime Candidate In Cybersecurity And It Has Soared 3241% Over A Year — Here’s Why Its Trending Tonight

All Four Nodule Metals Gain Critical Status

The U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Geological Survey added copper to the nation’s Critical Minerals List in November, meaning all four metals contained in TMC’s polymetallic nodules now carry critical status for U.S. economy and national security.

The company’s Pre-Feasibility Study states that copper accounts for 17% of anticipated life-of-mine revenue.

$23.6 Billion Project Valuation Unveiled

In August, TMC published two economic studies that indicated a $23.6 billion project value. The studies included the first-ever declaration of 51 million tonnes of probable mineral reserves in the world, as well as a Pre-Feasibility Study for the NORI-D area with a Net Present Value of $5.5 billion.

Regulatory Progress Advances

The company's press release cited a report stating that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had sent its draft deep-sea mining rule to the White House to consolidate the license and permit review process. TMC's subsidiary, The Metals Company USA, received full compliance notice from NOAA in August on its exploration applications, confirming priority rights over both exploration areas.

Stock Performance

TMC has gained 495.60% over the past year and is up 351.67% year-to-date.

TMC's stock has traded between $0.72 and $11.35 over the past year and has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, TMC closed Tuesday at $5.42, up 10.95%.

With momentum in the 98th percentile, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that TMC is seeing long-term upward movement alongside medium- and short-term consolidation. Know how its momentum compares with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Sai Chan on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.