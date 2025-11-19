Eric Jackson Identified BTQ Stock As Prime Candidate In Cybersecurity And It Has Soared 3241% Over A Year — Here's Why Its Trending Tonight

BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Check out the current price of BTQ stock here.

BTQ gained 1.9% in after-hours trading, rising to $7.49 on Tuesday.

EMJ Capital founder Eric Jackson recently identified BTQ as a potential 100-bagger, dubbing it “the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) for quantum.”

Quantum Emulator Breakthrough Drives Rally

The Vancouver-based quantum technology company revealed that QLEO, its quantum emulator, has been upgraded by its QPerfect division and Quobly, a pioneering French firm in quantum microelectronics.

The timing coincided with the Supercomputing Conference (SC25).

GPU Acceleration Powers Performance Gains

The second-generation QLEO now features graphics processing unit (GPU) acceleration and full NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CUDA-Q compatibility, according to a company press release.

QLEO now achieves over 100x speedups compared to CPU-only simulation by leveraging NVIDIA’s cuQuantum SDK and QPerfect’s MIMIQ engine.

Maud Vinet, CEO of Quobly, said, “By integrating GPU acceleration and full CUDA-Q compatibility, we are empowering our community to explore quantum-classical workflows at unprecedented scale and speed.”

Platform Availability Expands

The upgraded platform can be installed locally using the pip install command and is operational on the OVHcloud Quantum Platform.

CEO of BTQ Technologies, Olivier Roussy Newton, called it “another major milestone in bringing quantum computing from the lab to scalable, real-world applications.”

Stock Performance

BTQ Technologies has delivered staggering gains over the past year, soaring more than 3,240.91%, and is up 148.31% year-to-date and 201.23% over six months, despite a 29.93% pullback in the past month.

The stock has traded between $4.94 and $16 over the past year.

According to Benzinga Pro data, BTQ Technologies closed Tuesday at $7.35, up 24.79%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BTQ stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: vectorfusionart on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.