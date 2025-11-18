Why Did Nutex Health's (NUTX) Shares Soar 21% After Hours?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares jumped 20.97% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.

Check out the current price of NUTX stock here.

The stock closed Tuesday's regular session down 4.57% at $99.20, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Q2 2025 Results Drive Rally

The physician-led healthcare company reported second-quarter and year-to-date financial results.

Period 2025 Revenue

(USD million) 2024 Revenue

(USD million) YoY Change

(%) Six months ended June 30 455.8 143.5 217.5 Second quarter 244.0 76.1 220.7

Profitability Metrics

For the six months ended June 30, Nutex Health reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $144.4 million, up from $6.4 million a year earlier. Operating income rose $107.6 million to $114.3 million. The company posted net income of $3.5 million and generated $78.2 million in net cash from operating activities in the first half of 2025.

As of June 30, Nutex Health had $96.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and total assets of $841 million.

See Also: Walmart Q3 Preview: Retailer ‘Well-Positioned To Win,’ Analyst Lays Out Bull Vs. Bear Case

Share Repurchase Program

The board also authorized a $25 million stock buyback program on Aug. 14, aimed at increasing shareholder value and offsetting dilution from stock compensation obligations.

Management Commentary

CEO Tom Vo said, “The Company believes its shares are currently undervalued,” while chief financial officer Jon Bates highlighted the company’s “record high cash balance of $96.7 million.”

The healthcare delivery system operates in 24 micro-hospitals across 11 states.

Stock Performance

The stock of the Texas-based company has surged 253.02% over the past year and 185.71% year-to-date, though it has fallen 43.7% over the last six months.

It has traded between $27.29 and $184.28 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $551.07 million.

With a strong Momentum in the 95th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NUTX is experiencing short-term consolidation along with medium and long-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: BEST-BACKGROUNDS on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.