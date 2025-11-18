Roblox Is Locking Down Chat For Kids - Part Of A Bigger Cleanup?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) on Tuesday said it is preparing to overhaul communication on its platform by introducing age-based chat controls designed to separate younger users from adults.

The company says the changes aim to reduce risks for its massive youth audience and create more age-appropriate interactions across the service.

New Rules Start In December

Roblox has opened its voluntary age estimation system to all users worldwide.

Beginning in early December, the company will begin enforcing age-check requirements in Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Enforcement will expand to other regions with chat availability starting in early January, making age verification a core requirement for most communication features.

How The Age Groups Work

The new system relies on facial age estimation, which prompts users to grant camera access and follow simple instructions, including turning their face left and right.

Based on the scan, players are placed into one of several age bands: U9, 9–12, 13–15, 16–17, 18–20 or 21+. Chat permissions will then depend on those groups.

Younger Kids Get Extra Roadblocks

Roblox will default in-experience chat to "off" for children under nine unless a parent completes an age check and manually enables it.

Kids under 13 will also face limits on chat outside gameplay areas. Parents will retain access to their children’s accounts and can update their child’s birthdate using Parental Controls after the age scan is verified.

Safety First, But What About Privacy?

Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman said Roblox wants every user to have "a safe, positive, age-appropriate experience."

Stephen Balkam, CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute, called age estimation a proactive step. At the same time, Future of Privacy Forum CEO Jules Polonetsky said the system strengthens protections without compromising user rights.

Roblox emphasized that its vendor, Persona, deletes facial images and videos immediately after age analysis.

Age checks remain optional, but chat features will be locked unless verification is completed.

Part Of A Bigger Safety Cleanup

The company says it has launched more than 145 safety initiatives since January 2025, including real-time AI monitoring, limits on mature content, restrictions for younger users, and stronger parental controls.

Roblox also unveiled a new Safety Center offering guidance for parents and caregivers.

