Hut 8's Valuation Gets More Attractive As Eric Jackson Takes A Long Position, Firm Pivots To AI Infrastructure

Hut 8 Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:HUT) valuation is appearing more attractive, a shift reflected in its rising score within Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Hut 8’s Valuation Becomes More Attractive

The company’s “Value” score has officially crossed the 50th percentile, coinciding with a new long position from EMJ Capital founder Eric Jackson, who argues the market is undervaluing the firm’s significant pivot to AI infrastructure.

According to Benzinga Edge’s value percentile report, Hut 8’s value ranking increased from 48.21 to 55.07. This 6.86-point jump moved the stock into the upper half of all companies ranked.

The value metric is a composite score that evaluates a stock’s relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures like assets, earnings, and sales.

Jackson Says HUT's Assets Are Undervalued

This quantitative shift supports the qualitative bull thesis from Jackson. He recently announced his long position, stating he believes the market misunderstands Hut 8 as a simple Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner.

Instead, Jackson argues its vast power and data center assets are deeply undervalued and that a significant re-rating is imminent as the company secures AI and high-performance computing (HPC) tenants.

What Do Other Rankings Say About HUT?

The stock has advanced 72.22% year-to-date and 50.56% over the year. It closed 2.06% higher on Monday to end at $37.70 apiece. The stock was 1.35% lower in premarket on Tuesday.

The improving valuation metric comes as the company also displays powerful price momentum. Benzinga’s rankings show Hut 8 with a momentum score of 92.50, indicating strong relative price strength.

The stock also maintains a positive trend over the medium and long term. Additional performance details are available here.

The futures of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Indices were trading lower on Tuesday, after a sharp fall on Monday.

