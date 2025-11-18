'Big Short' Michael Burry Reaffirms His Long MOH, Short PLTR Stance Days After De-Registering Fund: 'Peanut Butter And Bananas' Trade

Michael Burry, the investor who famously predicted the 2008 financial crisis, has reaffirmed his major bullish and bearish positions just days after officially deregistering his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management.

Burry Likens His MOH, PLTR Thesis To ‘Peanut Butter And Bananas’

In a post on X early Tuesday, Burry summarized his strategy in a characteristically cryptic message: “Long MOH stock and Long PLTR puts, like peanut butter and bananas.”

The “peanut butter and bananas” metaphor confirms Burry is sticking to the pair trade revealed in his fund’s final 13F filing. The third-quarter report, which detailed Scion’s holdings as of September 30, disclosed a new 125,000-share position in healthcare provider Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) .

That same filing also revealed a massive bearish put option on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) . The position initially sparked a media frenzy due to its $912 million notional value, but Burry later clarified that the value was just $9.2 million.

See Also: ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry De-Registers His Hedge Fund, Scion Asset Management

Burry Says AI Investment Boom Is Rivaling Dot-Com Bubble

On Monday, Burry shared a chart from "Scion/Bloomberg," which plotted "(S&P 500 Total Capital Expenditures Less Depreciation)/Nominal US GDP." This ratio calculates the Net Capital Expenditure as a percentage of Nominal U.S. GDP, which seems to be highest during bubbles.

It visually argued that the current investment spike, driven by AI, soars past the peaks of the 2000 "DotCom & TMT Boom" and the 2007 "Housing Bubble."

Burry Continues To Share Thesis Despite Deregistering Scion

By de-registering Scion Asset Management, Burry is no longer required to publicly disclose his quarterly holdings, a move that suggested he might be converting to a private family office to manage his own fortune.

However, Tuesday's post shows that while Burry has officially shielded his portfolio from mandatory public scrutiny, he is not done sharing his thesis. The “Big Short” investor continues to publicly message his conviction: a bullish stance on the healthcare sector and a deep-seated, long-term bearish bet against the high-flying, AI-driven valuation of Palantir.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock