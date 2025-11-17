Colorful stock market chart over city skyline.
November 17, 2025

Alphabet Rallies To Record Highs, Bitcoin Falters At $94,000: What's Moving Markets Monday?

by Piero Cingari
Wall Street kicked off the new week on a flat note after the worst weekly slump for tech stocks since April, as investors remained cautious ahead of a flood of economic data following the end of the government shutdown and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s highly anticipated earnings report on Wednesday.

By midday in New York, major large-cap indices were little changed, while the small-cap Russell 2000 slipped 0.4%. Utilities led sector gains, while energy lagged.

Among standout movers, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) jumped nearly 5% to a fresh record high of $293 after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new 17.85 million-share stake valued at roughly $4.93 billion as of Sept. 30.

On the downside, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) slid more than 6% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $110 from $140.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)'s 10-for-1 stock split went into effect Monday, bringing the share price to about $111 and making the stock more accessible to retail investors.

In commodities, gold edged 0.4% lower to $4,066 per ounce, while silver rose 0.6% to $50.80. Oil prices held steady near $60 a barrel after Friday's 2.8% rally.

Crypto markets showed no major rebound after a robust sell-off. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hovered around $94,000 after briefly dipping below $92,950 on Sunday — its lowest level in more than six months. The world's largest cryptocurrency is now down over 25% from last month's peak at $126,296. Ethereum (CRYPTO: BTC) recovered slightly, gaining 1.4% to $3,130.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day % Chg
S&P 5006,743.820.1%
Dow Jones47,138.810.0%
Nasdaq 10025,096.33-0.2%
Russell 20002,379.14-0.4%
Updated by 12:10 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $618.15.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.1% lower to $471.44.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) was 0.2% higher to $610.75.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) slipped 0.3% to $236.74.
  • The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) outperformed, up 1.1%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) lagged, down 0.6%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers And Laggards On Monday

Stock Name% Chg
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)+7.83%
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)+4.69%
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)+4.64%
Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)+4.43%
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)+3.66%
Stock Name % Chg
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)-6.68%
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)-6.51%
Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)-5.62%
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)-4.35%
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)-4.32%
