Wall Street kicked off the new week on a flat note after the worst weekly slump for tech stocks since April, as investors remained cautious ahead of a flood of economic data following the end of the government shutdown and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) 's highly anticipated earnings report on Wednesday.

• NVDA is under selling pressure. Track the action here.

By midday in New York, major large-cap indices were little changed, while the small-cap Russell 2000 slipped 0.4%. Utilities led sector gains, while energy lagged.

Among standout movers, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) jumped nearly 5% to a fresh record high of $293 after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new 17.85 million-share stake valued at roughly $4.93 billion as of Sept. 30.

On the downside, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) slid more than 6% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $110 from $140.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) 's 10-for-1 stock split went into effect Monday, bringing the share price to about $111 and making the stock more accessible to retail investors.

In commodities, gold edged 0.4% lower to $4,066 per ounce, while silver rose 0.6% to $50.80. Oil prices held steady near $60 a barrel after Friday's 2.8% rally.

Crypto markets showed no major rebound after a robust sell-off. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hovered around $94,000 after briefly dipping below $92,950 on Sunday — its lowest level in more than six months. The world's largest cryptocurrency is now down over 25% from last month's peak at $126,296. Ethereum (CRYPTO: BTC) recovered slightly, gaining 1.4% to $3,130.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day % Chg S&P 500 6,743.82 0.1% Dow Jones 47,138.81 0.0% Nasdaq 100 25,096.33 -0.2% Russell 2000 2,379.14 -0.4% Updated by 12:10 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $618.15.

(NYSE:VOO) flattened at $618.15. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.1% lower to $471.44.

(NYSE:DIA) inched 0.1% lower to $471.44. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) was 0.2% higher to $610.75.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) was 0.2% higher to $610.75. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) slipped 0.3% to $236.74.

(NYSE:IWM) slipped 0.3% to $236.74. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLU) outperformed, up 1.1%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) lagged, down 0.6%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers And Laggards On Monday

Stock Name % Chg Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) +7.83% Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) +4.69% Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) +4.64% Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) +4.43% Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) +3.66%

Stock Name % Chg Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) -6.68% Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) -6.51% Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) -5.62% Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) -4.35% Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) -4.32%

Loading... Loading...

Read Now:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.