Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, expressed his disappointment and said that despite his best efforts, he doesn’t foresee In-N-Out Burger opening in Florida.

DeSantis’s Humorous Take On In-N-Out

DeSantis jokingly complained that In-N-Out Burger still won't come to Florida despite his attempts. In a post on X on Sunday, he used a recent family trip to California to mock the state's paper straws, saying they ruin milkshakes and symbolize excessive regulation.

Notably, despite DeSantis’ efforts to attract In-N-Out to Florida, the chain has no plans to move its headquarters or open a location in the state. This was confirmed by the company’s chief legal officer in a statement made in November 2021, reported Fox13News.

See Also: Scott Bessent Says Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Are Meant For ‘Working Families’

In-N-Out Doesn’t Want To Expand Nationwide

DeSantis’ post comes after In-N-Out’s owner, Lynsi Snyder, moved the company’s headquarters from California to Tennessee in July 2025. This relocation was due to the challenges of doing business in California, including COVID-19 restrictions.

The burger chain is a West Coast classic but still hasn't expanded to the U.S. East Coast. On the “Relatable” podcast, in July 2025, Snyder clarified that her top priority is preserving the original vision and values her grandparents built into In-N-Out, while maintaining the quality of its products and services.

She noted that the company's Texas warehouse will supply its upcoming Tennessee restaurants and could potentially reach nearby states. Snyder also agreed that the chain's limited geographic footprint adds to its appeal, reaffirming that In-N-Out has no intention of expanding nationwide if it means compromising quality or its founding principles.

California’s Paper Straw Laws Despite Trump’s Ban

DeSantis’ tweet also touches on the use of paper straws, which has been a contentious issue. In February, President Donald Trump ended the procurement and forced use of paper straws, citing their negative impact on the environment and the inconvenience they pose to consumers.

California became the first state to ban restaurants from automatically handing out plastic straws in 2018. Under the law — still in effect, straws can be provided only if a customer asks.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.







